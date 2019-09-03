Sukhoi-25UB fighter-bomber has crashed in North Caucasus, pilots have ejected themselves but remain unaccounted for, a source said.
Sukhoi-25UB fighter-bomber crashes in North Caucasus — source
Hezbollah, Israel trade strikes across Blue Line
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged Israel and Lebanon to show maximum restraint
Read more
Putin should be in Poland on 80th anniversary of WWII outbreak, says ex-president
The former president believes that by not inviting Russia, Poland will only make the relations worse
Read more
Russia concerned by UAE airstrikes on Yemen — Foreign Ministry
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry official, an immediate cessation of hostilities should be viewed as a priority
Read more
Russian specialists complete restoration of dome of Cuba’s El Capitolio
On Friday morning local time, workers started to remove the scaffolding around the dome
Read more
Certain states’ policies reveal that WWII lessons were not learned — Russian diplomat
"Regretfully, many unpleasant similarities with the events of the 1930s can be found in the modern world," Ivan Soltanovsky said
Read more
US strike on Idlib leads to escalation of tensions in Syria — Iran’s foreign minister
US pursuit of profit doesn’t guarantee Mideast security, says Iran’s top diplomat
Read more
Russian tennis player Medvedev thanks US Open crowd for rooting against him
The booing crowd gave him energy to win, Medvedev said
Read more
Cyprus repaid in advance 1.56 bln euro debt to Russia - Bloomberg
Cyprus borrowed money from Russia with the aim of avoiding financial aid from the European Union and IMF
Read more
Iran-Russia relations are at their highest in decades, says top diplomat
The Iranian foreign minister noted that Russia had played a key role in keeping the Iran nuclear deal in place
Read more
US tests show Washington will not get back to compliance with INF Treaty — Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat pointed to no response from the US to the proposal to extend the New START
Read more
US demands African countries avoid buying Russian weapons, says Foreign Ministry
Russia expands military ties with Africa relying on its national interests, according to the Russian diplomatic agency
Read more
Putin and Indian PM Modi to visit Zvezda shipyard, hold talks on September 4 - Kremlin
In the future, the ships built at that shipyard will be used to deliver Russian oil and liquefied natural gas to world markets, including India
Read more
Lavrov calls Turkey’s interest in ensuring security in northeast Syria absolutely legal
Lavrov spoke about the outcome of Tuesday’s talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Read more
Russia assumes presidency in UN Security Council
The presidency of the UN Security Council rotates monthly among its members according to the alphabetical order of the names of the countries in English
Read more
Russia, Belarus to integrate economies as equal partners — minister
In December 2018, the Russian and Belarusian presidents agreed to set up an intergovernmental working group on the development of integration
Read more
Trump cancels visit to Poland apparently due to Tusk’s criticism, says analyst
The analyst noted that Tusk's and Trump's stances on many issues differ, including on inviting Russia to participate in the G7
Read more
Five people killed, 21 injured in shooting in Texas - police
Earlier, the Breaking 911.com web portal reported that the shooting took place in several areas
Read more
Russian-US trade turnover tops $13.8 bln in first half of 2019
Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said that Russia is becoming increasingly attractive for Americans as a tourist destination
Read more
Russia keeps close eye on US-Turkey talks on security zone in northeastern Syria — Lavrov
The Turkish and US military agreed to set up a joint operations center in Syria to create a buffer zone to accommodate Syrian refugees returning from Turkey
Read more
Russia, Iran, Turkey ready for dialogue with ‘small group’ on Syria — Lavrov
Dialogue can begin after the establishment of the Syrian constitutional committee, according to Russia's top diplomat
Read more
Press review: US corporate giants to attend EEF and Russian intel chief slams US’ INF exit
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, September 2
Read more
OSCE monitors, Donetsk representatives come under Kiev forces’ shelling
Shelling carried out from grenade launchers and small arms, Head of the DPR’s mission to the JCCC Ruslan Yakubov said
Read more
Putin congratulates TASS news agency on its 115th anniversary
"Today TASS is one of the largest news companies in the world," Putin noted
Read more
South Ossetia reports Georgia’s military buildup near its borders
About 30 Georgian servicemen were deployed in the village of Kobi on the Georgian side of the common border, South Ossetia said
Read more
Russia plans to sign contracts worth billions of dollars after MAKS-2019 - Rosoboronexport
Since the beginning of 2019, Russia has supplied military goods to the tune of $8.5 bln
Read more
Iran and Russia to hold joint military drills in Indian Ocean
According to the Iranian top diplomat, his country and Russia have similar approaches to problems of maintaining security in the Gulf area
Read more
Issue of India’s advance payment for S-400 deliveries settled, says Russian defense agency
Russia vows to deliver S-400 missile systems to India on schedule, according to the minister counsellor of the Russian Embassy in India
Read more
US says its strike on Idlib was ‘precise and targeted response’ to terrorists
The official also accused the Russian media of promoting "inaccurate claims" regarding the US operation
Read more
Putin signs indefinite Treaty on Friendship with Mongolia
According to the Russian president, the new deal would bring bilateral ties to an absolutely new level
Read more
Positive effects on Russia’s economic growth unlikely to happen overnight, says minister
According to the Russian State Statistics Service, in 2018 the growth of the Russian economy was 2.3%
Read more
Egyptian foreign ministry expresses condolences over death of Russian ambassador
Russian Ambassador to Egypt Sergei Kirpichenko has died at a hospital in Cairo at the age of 68
Read more
Poland, US, Ukraine seal deal on gas supplies security
The agreement is about cooperation in the field of reforming the Ukrainian gas market
Read more
US airstrike on Syria’s Idlib jeopardizes ceasefire, Russian senator says
According to Konstantin Kosachev, this is "a rather mean method" that jeopardizes a vital ceasefire in the conflict zone
Read more
Several countries send in requests for purchasing Russia’s MiG-35 jet
MiG-35 is the newest multirole generation 4++ fighter
Read more
Record number of musicians gather in St. Petersburg to play national anthem
A respresentative of the Guinness Book of Records was invited to attest the record
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry gets Tu-22M3 bomber after major overhaul
All land and flight tests were successfully carried out onboard the plane, the Tupolev aerospace and defense company said
Read more
US spots maneuvers of Russian military satellite
According to NORAD, in early June, it had an orbit of 247 for 282 km. Now, the satellite has descended again
Read more
Indian companies interested in gas supplies from Arctic LNG-2, Arctic LNG-3
The first LNG shipments from Russia to India were delivered last year from the Yamal LNG plant
Read more