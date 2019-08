Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude rocks eastern Sakhalin in Russia's Far East

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. /TASS/. An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude has rocked the eastern part of the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far East, US Geological Survey reported on Saturday.

The earthquake's epicenter lay in 50 km to the south-west of the Ust-Kamchatsk settlement (population of around 4,000 people) at the depth of 43 km.

No injuries or damages were reported.