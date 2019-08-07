Terror attack plotter killed in Russia’s North Caucasus

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. A gunman who plotted a terror attack has been killed by the law enforcement personnel in Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Ingushetia, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) told TASS on Wednesday.

"A counterterrorism operation has been carried out in Ingushetia, during which a gunman who had been plotting a terror attack was neutralized," the NAC reported.

A ready-for-use self-made explosive device, weapons and ammunition were found at the clash scene, it stated.