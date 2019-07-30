More troops join flood response activities in Russia’s Amur region

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The number of military servicemen involved in flood response activities in Russia’s Amur region has been doubled to 150, the Eastern Military District’s press service said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The number of the Eastern Military District’s troops assisting local residents in the Svobodny town area has been increased to 150," the statement reads.

Last week, a state of emergency was declared in the Amur region over heavy rains and floods. According to the regional government, about 600 homes in 14 settlements remain flooded. Around 2,000 people have been evacuated from the flood-hit area, more than 600 of them are staying at temporary accommodation facilities.