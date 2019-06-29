Over 1,000 residential houses affected by floods in eastern Siberia

IRKUTSK, June 29. /TASS/. Over 1,000 residential houses were affected by floods in the town of Tulun in the Irkutsk region in Russia's eastern Siberia, the town's emergencies service told TASS on Saturday.

Earlier reports said that over 870 residential houses were affected, along with over 1,170 residents.

"Over 1,000 houses," the emergencies service said in a response to a question on how many houses were affected by the floods.

The service added that evacuation of people from the affected area continues.

According to latest reports, the water rose by 13 meters in the region, surpassing the critical mark of seven meters. Over 400 people were recently evacuated from Tulun by boats and helicopters, and around 250 people were accommodated at places of temporary stay.

The floods in the Irkutsk region started after torrential rains. The state of emergency was declared in the region. As of 1pm Moscow time on June 28, nearly 2,800 residential houses, 16 roads and 13 bridges were affected by the floods in 27 settlements. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, nearly 840 people were evacuated from the area. Three people are reported missing. According to the authorities, two of the missing persons died.