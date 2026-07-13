EU bans gold imports from Sudan

BRUSSELS, July 13. /TASS/. The European Union has imposed a complete ban on gold imports from Sudan and the export of mercury and cyanide to that country, which are used in gold mining, according to a statement by the EU Council.

"The Council today decided to strengthen the EU's restrictive measures concerning Sudan. <…> The decision introduces a ban on the purchase, import or transfer of gold originating in Sudan. It also bans the sale, supply, transfer or export of mercury and cyanide to Sudan. These chemicals are widely used for gold mining or gold exploitation," the document says.

The EU Council also emphasized that "the restrictions on mercury and cyanide do not apply to goods intended for humanitarian purposes, public health emergencies and disaster response."

The EU hopes these measures could lead to a reduction in funding for the conflict in Sudan, which has already caused "an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.".