Hainan’s resort of Sanya to improve its tourist attraction by 2030

HAIKOU /China/, July 7. /TASS/. Authorities in China’s southernmost province of Hainan are planning to substantially increase the tourist attraction of the resort city of Sanya by the end of the 15th five-year plan for 2026-2030, Sanya Ribao reported.

The newspaper cited Hainan’s 2030 environmental blueprint under which Sanya will create even more favorable conditions for maintaining biodiversity. The local government, and specialized organizations and agencies will join efforts to improve the appearance of the city itself and the adjacent bays.

Therefore, alongside Haikou, the province’s capital city, and Danzhou, a city on the island’s western coast, Sanya should become a model of the environmentally friendly development for other administrative and territorial units across the region. Simultaneously, the efficiency of using Hainan’s resource base is expected to be improved.

Therefore, the island expects to boost Sanya’s international image as a well-developed seaside resort with wonderful beaches and high-level tourist services. These efforts would involve streamlining governance mechanisms and developing eco-friendly foods that are in high demand.

The plan involves the implementation of several projects related to the modernization of the marine economy and the fishing industry. It will focus on combating dangerous microorganisms, and control of animal and plant imports, including for use at breeding laboratories in Sanya. Thus, the city’s government will significantly enhance the level of security in the sphere of biotechnologies in the next few years.

Sanya is the leading Chinese resort city with a population of over 1.1 million people. In 2025, its gross domestic product saw a 4.8% increase to over 103 billion yuan (around $15 billion). The city's average annual air temperatures reach 25.4 degrees Celsius, and its coastline is about 260 kilometers long. There are 19 bays and approximately 40 islands in the adjacent waters that are suitable for tourism, allowing for successful development of yachting, cruise tourism, and beach and family vacations. Last year, foreign tourist arrivals increased by 41.4% to more than 1 million.