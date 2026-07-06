YEKATERINBURG, July 6. /TASS/. Russia increased its non-resource, non-energy exports by more than 11% last year, establishing itself as a reliable supplier of high-tech products, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told a plenary session of the Innoprom international industrial exhibition.

"Last year, we increased our non-resource, non-energy exports by more than 11%," Mishustin said. "The strongest growth was recorded in trade with China, India, Belarus, and Kazakhstan."

"Russia is systematically strengthening its status as a reliable supplier of high-tech products," the prime minister added.

Mishustin assured that Moscow will continue working "to build international infrastructure and establish sustainable cooperation ties with friendly nations." "First and foremost, this will be done within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the BRICS and SCO blocs," he concluded.

The 16th Innoprom International Industrial Exhibition runs from July 6 to 9 in Yekaterinburg, with Indonesia serving as the partner country. The event is organized by the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry of and the Sverdlovsk Region government. TASS is the official general news agency for the exhibition.