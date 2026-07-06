PM notes significant potential for industrial cooperation between Russia, Kyrgyzstan

YEKATERINBURG, July 6. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin highlighted the significant potential for cooperation between Russia and Kyrgyzstan, primarily in industry, as well as in energy, transport, digital technologies, and infrastructure development.

"Despite the challenging external environment, our trade and economic cooperation is developing successfully, our trade turnover is steadily growing, and, importantly, Russian investments in the Kyrgyz economy are also increasing," he said at a meeting with head of the Kyrgyz cabinet Adylbek Kasymaliyev on the sidelines of the Innoprom international industrial exhibition.

The bilateral intergovernmental commission handles practical matters, the premier noted, adding that Russia and Kyrgyzstan possess significant potential for cooperation. "This primarily concerns industry. That is precisely where we will examine the opportunities, in the energy and transport sectors, in digital technologies, and in infrastructure development," he said.

The shared goal of the two countries is to ensure favorable conditions for the effective operation of joint ventures and to safeguard business interests in both Russia and Kyrgyzstan, Mishustin noted.