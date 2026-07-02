Novak tasks to develop specific fuel measures for most vulnerable regions

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak tasked the Energy Ministry and companies to develop and present specific measures for stabilizing the situation with fuel in the most vulnerable regions, the Cabinet said.

Novak held the meeting on the fuel market situation with participation of representatives of federal executive authorities and industry companies, with the analysis of data on oil products output, available fuel inventories, current logistical routes and measures aimed at supporting the domestic market.

"Alexander Novak noted that considering the dynamically changed situation, the discussion at the next staff meeting will focus on the most vulnerable regions, where additional targeted decisions are required to be made. The Ministry of Energy in cooperation with industry companies should explore and present specific measures and successive steps aimed at stabilizing the situation in such constituencies," the government said.