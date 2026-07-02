Gazprom reports record low gas levels in Europe

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Europe has once again recorded a historic low for underground gas storage levels, Gazprom reported.

"According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, on June 30, the volume of gas injected into European UGS (underground gas storage) facilities hit an all-time low for that specific calendar day," the Russian company said in a statement.

The holding company emphasized that the lag in the build-up of reserves is growing.

"As of June 30, gas reserves accumulated in Europe's underground storage facilities were 10 billion cubic meters (16.9%) lower than on the same date in 2025," Gazprom noted.