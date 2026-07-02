No 'overcooling' in Russian economy — Central Bank chief

ST. PETERSBURG, July 2. /TASS/. There is no 'overcooling' in the Russian economy, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said at a briefing during the Financial Congress.

"Yes, there is irregularity, there are structural challenges in certain sectors but where demand is not enough and supply is present. In the first instance, where we have export constraints. Many production facilities were created, among other things, to manufacture products for exports. It can be experienced in individual sectors," she said.

"These are the structural readjustment indicators, when we have some sectors growing faster and they are accordingly short of resources; they see rising demand. It occurs in the opposite for others, the demand is not sufficient for capacities created. Regrettably, this is natural in the environment of such deep restructuring. Talking about the economy in general, there is no such 'overcooling,'" Nabiullina added.