Russia, Tanzania to discuss new opportunities for developing tourism between two countries

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The launch of direct flights between Russia and Tanzania creates new opportunities for the development of tourism between the two countries, head of the Russian Economic Development Ministry’s Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects Nikita Kondratyev said, adding that this topic, among others, will be discussed during the Tanzanian delegation’s visit to Moscow.

"Even last year, despite the absence of direct air links, we saw strong growth in tourist traffic as a 40% increase compared to 2024 figures was achieved even without direct flights. Now, of course, new opportunities and avenues for growth are opening up for us. These are precisely the topics we will be discussing over the next two days during the Tanzanian delegation’s visit to the Russian Federation," he told reporters.

"Launching this flight required extensive collaborative effort between government agencies and the business community to generate demand for such travel, including among Russian tourists visiting Tanzania. <…> Moreover, I believe there will be interest from the Tanzanian side as well. During its visit, the Tanzanian delegation will have the opportunity to see Moscow and our beautiful country. Welcome to Russia!" Kondratyev noted.

On July 2, the first direct flight from Tanzania to Russia arrived at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport. The flight from Dar es Salaam, the country’s largest city, was operated by Air Tanzania. Tourists, as well as members of an official delegation and representatives of the tourism industry, arrived in Russia.