Gold and silver deposit put up for auction in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Region for $3.68 mln

KRASNOYARSK, July 2. /TASS/. The Ivanovsky subsoil plot, containing gold and silver reserves, has been put up for auction in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Region. The starting price has been set at 286.7 mln rubles ($3.68 mln), according to materials published on the GIS Torgi auction platform.

"An auction shall be held in 2026 for the right to use the Ivanovsky subsoil plot, located within the Kuraginsky Municipal District of the Krasnoyarsk Region, for geological exploration, prospecting, and mineral extraction," the auction materials said. The auction is being conducted by the regional Department of Subsoil Use for the Central Siberian District (Tsentrsibnedra).

Applications to participate in the auction must be submitted by August 13, with the results scheduled to be announced on August 27. The starting price of the subsoil plot is 286.7 mln rubles ($3.68 mln). The winning bidder will receive the right to conduct geological exploration, prospecting, and mineral extraction at the site for a period of 25 years from the date the license is officially registered.

The area of the subsoil plot being offered is 4.55 square kilometers. The deposit contains reserves of lode gold and silver.