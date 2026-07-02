Tourist traffic from Russia to Tanzania to add at least 30% as direct flights launched

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The flow of tourists from Russia to Tanzania could increase by at least 30% following the launch of direct flights between the two countries on July 2, a representative of the press service of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) told TASS.

"Tour operators hail the launch of direct flights from Moscow to Tanzania as a long-awaited development. Demand for African destinations is rising, and Tanzania ranks among the top three most popular African countries for Russian tourists. According to ATOR’s analytical service, the launch of direct flights to Zanzibar could boost tourist traffic from Russia to Tanzania by at least 30% in the medium term," the press service said.

The association expects first direct flights to Tanzania to be fully booked, with Russian tourists set to use the return flights as well. Flights to Russia for tourism purposes are of little relevance to Tanzanians, especially since almost all seats will be taken by tourists returning from Russia. "We do not anticipate any significant flow of tourists from Tanzania, although direct flights will undoubtedly make the journey to Russia easier for the small number of affluent independent travelers from that country who might wish to visit Russia," ATOR said.

Before the launch of direct flights tourists traveled to Tanzania via connecting flights through Middle Eastern hubs, Ethiopia, and other routes, experts noted. A number of tour operators hold seat allotments on these flights, with these routes remaining on sale and continuing to be in demand. The primary demand is for beach resorts of Zanzibar Island: prior to the introduction of direct flights, they attracted around 13,000-14,000 Russian tourists annually.