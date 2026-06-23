Russian government bond index falls below 115 points, first time since October 30

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia's government bond index (RGBI) fell below 115 points for the first time since October 30, 2025, according to data from the Moscow Exchange.

As of 08:52 Moscow time, the RGBI index was down 2.15% at 114.21 points. Later, the decline in the Russian government bond index had slowed, with the index standing at 114.44 points, down 1.28%.

The Moscow Exchange government bond index is the main indicator of the Russian sovereign debt market. The Moscow Exchange has been calculating the RGBI index since December 31, 2002, when its initial value was set at 100 points.