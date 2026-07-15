Russian stock market declines at start of trading

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is declining at the start of the main trading session, according to Moscow Exchange data. The yuan rose above 11.5 rubles for the first time since July 6, 2026.

As of 10:00 Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices fell by 1.35%, to 2,141.52 and 870.58 points, respectively. The yuan rose by 4.8 kopecks against the ruble compared with the previous trading session's close, to 11.52 rubles, climbing above 11.5 rubles for the first time since July 6, 2026.

By 10:15 Moscow time, the MOEX index's decline had accelerated, reaching 2,136.97 points (-1.56%), while the RTS index stood at 868.73 points (-1.56%). Meanwhile, the yuan pared its gains, trading at 11.492 rubles (+1.9 kopecks).