Bilateral trade volume of Russia, Thailand growing — Putin

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. The bilateral trade between Russia and Thailand is sustainable by its nature and its volumes are growing steadily, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul on the sidelines of the Russia - ASEAN summit.

"The bilateral trade is sustainable by its nature. Its volumes are growing on and on. In 2025, the trade turnover increased by 2.3% to $1.72 bln, and in January - March [2026] it grew by 26% at once," the Russian leader said.

The potential for mutually beneficial cooperation is significant in spheres of energy, transport, logistics, agribusiness and investments, the head of state said. "The mixed commission on bilateral cooperation, whose activities can certainly be made more active, is called to facilitate progress in these areas," Putin added.