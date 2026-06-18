Creative industries' contribution to Russia's GDP rises to 4.2% — PM Mishustin

STRELNA, June 18. /TASS/. The share of creative industries in Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) continues to grow steadily and has already reached 4.2%, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"In Russia, the contribution of creative sectors to gross domestic product is steadily increasing. At the end of last year, it amounted to 4.2%," he said.

According to Mishustin, "the government is systematically working toward the goal" of increasing that figure to 6% by the end of the decade.

Among the measures being taken, the Prime Minister cited the establishment of the necessary legal framework and a comprehensive support infrastructure. "We are ready to share this experience with our friends and partners," he assured.