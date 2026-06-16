Russian stock market posts gains at start of trading session

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The Russian stock market was trading higher at the start of the main trading session, according to Moscow Exchange data. The yuan was also strengthening.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and the RTS indices had risen 0.15% to 2,546.62 points and 1,107.28 points, respectively. The yuan rose by 1.6 kopecks to 10.669 rubles.

By 10:20 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index had accelerated its gains to 2,549.85 points, up 0.28%, while the RTS index stood at 1,108.69 points, also up 0.28%. At the same time, the yuan reached 10.664 rubles, up 1.1 kopecks.