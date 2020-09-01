Russia’s first human rights ombudsman Oleg Mironov dies at age of 81

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia’s former human rights ombudsman Oleg Mironov has died at the age of 81, human rights ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova said on Tuesday.

"Oleg Orestovich Mironov has passed away. He was Russia’s first constitutional ombudsman in 1998-2004. He helped many people, did much in terms of legal education, established ties with ombudspersons of other states," she wrote on her Instagram account.

"His life is a vivid example of honest serving the motherland and human rights ideals he was utterly devoted to," she wrote.

Moskalkova offered her condolences to Mironov’s wife Zoya, his son, relatives and all those "who knew and loved him.".