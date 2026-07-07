Global LNG trade grew by 6.3% to record 437 mln tonnes in 2025 — report

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Global liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade grew by 6.3% in 2025, reaching a record 437 million tonnes, according to a report by the International Gas Union (IGU). The United States made the largest contribution to this growth.

"Global liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade reached a new record of 436.98 million tonnes (Mt) in 2025, up 25.74 Mt, or 6.3%, from 2024, connecting 24 exporting markets with 50 importing markets. Growth was driven primarily by higher output from the US, which added 22.3 Mt year-on-year, alongside increased exports from Qatar, Malaysia, Angola, and Nigeria," the document says.

Thus, the increase in LNG trade volume last year was largely driven by production growth in the United States (+22.3 million tonnes), Qatar (+4.3 million tonnes), Malaysia (+1.1 million tonnes), Angola (+1.1 million tonnes), and Nigeria (+1 million tonnes). In addition, Canada, Mauritania, and Senegal exported LNG for the first time in their history in 2025.

The United States once again became the world's top LNG exporter with 110.74 million tonnes, up from 88.42 million tonnes in 2024. Qatar followed, increasing its exports to 81.51 million tonnes from 77.23 million tonnes. Australia ranked third with 80.32 million tonnes. Russia remained fourth with 30.52 million tonnes, cutting shipments by almost 3 million tonnes, while Malaysia ranked fifth with 28.8 million tonnes.

China was the leading LNG importer in 2025 with 69.77 million tonnes (-8.9 million tonnes), followed by Japan (67.37 million tonnes) and the Republic of Korea (48.67 million tonnes). These countries accounted for 42.6% of global LNG imports. India purchased 24.6 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas. Meanwhile, Europe’s LNG imports surged by 26 million tonnes to 126.7 million tonnes.

Global gas liquefaction capacity grew by 30.1 million tonnes to 524.5 million tonnes. Regasification terminal capacity reached 1.114 billion tonnes. At the end of 2025, the capacity of LNG projects which on the stage of pre-FID (final investment decision) stood at approximately 1.105 billion tonnes, according to the IGU. Of this volume, North America accounts for 650.3 million tonnes per year (mtpa), including 384.4 million tonnes per year in the United States, 227.3 million tonnes per year in Canada, and 38.6 million tonnes per year in Mexico. Russia plans plants for 170.4 million tonnes per year, Africa for 121.1 million tonnes, the Asia-Pacific region for 67 million tonnes, and the Middle East for 65.7 million tonnes.