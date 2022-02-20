US president to convene National Security Council meeting on Ukraine

WASHINGTON, February 20. /TSS/. US President Joe Biden will convene a session of the National Security Council on the situation in Ukraine on Sunday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

"Tomorrow, the President will convene a meeting of the National Security Council on the situation in Ukraine," she said.

The press secretary added that the US leader "continues to monitor the evolving situation in Ukraine, and is being updated regularly about events on the ground by his national security team." "They reaffirmed that Russia could launch an attack against Ukraine at any time," she added.

The West and Kiev have been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such claims and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.