Russian GDP to gear down in Q3 2024

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The national GDP will continue decelerating under mounting effects from stringent monetary conditions, the Bank of Russia said.

"According to the forecast of the Bank of Russia, current GDP growth rates will continue slowing down under influence of rising effects from tough monetary conditions. The high consumer and investment demand will remain the main growth driver," the Central Bank said.

Consumer prices will grow by 6.5-7% in 20204, the regulator noted. In 2025, considering the monetary policy pursued, inflation will go down to 4-4.5% and will be close to 4% later on, the Bank of Russia informed.