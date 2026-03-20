Russian stock market rises at start of trading

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is showing gains in its key indices at the start of the main trading session, according to data from the Moscow Exchange.

As of 10:00 Moscow time, the MOEX index and the RTS index rose by 0.42% at 2,880.92 and 1,069.75 points, respectively. The yuan fell by 14.95 kopecks compared with the previous session’s close to 12.3205 rubles.

By 10:20 Moscow time, the MOEX index stood at 2,879.31 points (+0.36%), while the RTS index was at 1,069.15 points (+0.36%). At the same time, the yuan extended its decline to 12.2745 rubles (-19.55 kopecks).