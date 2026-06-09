Yevtushenkov names possible date for Medsi IPO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 9. /TASS/. Russian network of private medical clinics Medsi may float its shares on the bourse this fall if conditions allow, founder and Board of Directors Chairman of the AFK Sistema investment corporation Vladimir Yevtushenkov said in an interview with TASS.

"Medsi is currently having a pre-IPO, and two funds are entering it. This is good and enough for us. The issue here is about the state of the IPO market in the country. If the fall market is favorable, then we will enter the stock exchange, if not, we will rely on the spring market, and so on," he said.

Yevtushenkov noted that Medsi and Cosmos Hotel Group are ready to go public.

"The Cosmos Hotel Group, for example, has already grown to a huge size. Next year it will boast about 100 hotels, which is a lot for Russia. A large foreign sector is also planned. The situation with this business is as follows: if we see that there is a niche for a floatation, we will float. If we don't see it, we won't," he said.

However, he said that the placement is not an end in itself. According to him, this is just one of the mechanisms for raising money, "and not the most successful one. I would even say that it is the most expensive. Although it has its advantages: companies are becoming more transparent, structuring is becoming more optimal."