Rosatom manufactures fuel for fourth unit of India’s Kudankulam NPP

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Rosatom has manufactured nuclear fuel for the fourth power unit of India’s Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Rosatom fuel company TVEL reported.

"Nuclear fuel has been manufactured for the initial core loading of the reactor at Unit 4 of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant. The products passed acceptance procedures with the participation of representatives of the customer, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India," the statement said.

Fuel for the VVER-1000 reactor was manufactured at the Machine-Building Plant in Elektrostal. "The initial core load for Unit 3 was produced at another Rosatom fuel enterprise, the Novosibirsk Chemical Concentrates Plant, and delivered to India in December 2025," the statement noted.