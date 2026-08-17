Tatarstan expects to launch direct flights from Kazan to Beijing, Chengdu, and Xi'an

KAZAN, August 17. /TASS/. Tatarstan expects to launch direct air service between Kazan and the Chinese cities of Beijing, Chengdu, and Xi'an, Head of the Tatarstan Investment Development Agency Taliya Minullina said at the “SPROUTS: Russia and China – Mutually Beneficial Cooperation” forum.

“We would like to voice the Republic of Tatarstan's interest in establishing direct air links with China. We are very keen to expand our direct air connections and launch flights on the Kazan-Beijing, Kazan-Chengdu, and Kazan-Xi'an routes. We would like to work on these destinations,” Minullina said at a roundtable with representatives of the Chinese business community.

The launch of direct air service leads to an increase in tourist traffic and trade turnover, as well as the expansion of business ties, she noted.

A direct flight from Kazan to Shanghai is currently in operation. Head of the China Eastern Airlines Representative Office in Moscow Kang Xiaofeng said that as of July 31, 583 flights had been operated between Kazan and Shanghai, with over 129,000 passengers transported.

“Current conditions show a steady recovery in demand for business, tourism, and educational travel between China and Russia. Significant opportunities are also emerging in the areas of Eurasian transit and air cargo transportation. Our company will continue to optimize its route network and deepen the localization of its services,” he said.

The fourth “SPROUTS: Russia and China – Mutually Beneficial Cooperation” international forum is being held in Kazan on August 16-19. The business program includes more than 50 business sessions. TASS is the event’s general information partner.