Cooperation in EAEU moving from trade to joint projects

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Cooperation the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states demonstrates a systematic transition from the usual sale of goods on foreign markets to joint projects and the use of scientific potential, Chairman of the Board of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund Artyom Novikov said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Today, the economic agenda of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation is developing very dynamically. We see a systemic shift from trade and economic cooperation and promotion, that is the goal of simply selling goods on foreign markets, to the implementation of joint projects, localization of production, utilization of raw materials, and the utilization of scientific potential and labor resources within the countries. This leads to the implementation of a whole range of investment and industrial agendas both within the Kyrgyz-Russian Trade and Economic Union and, in general, within the Eurasian Economic Union," he said.

Integration is becoming not just a trading platform where barriers between countries are removed, but an investment platform, which has a completely different nature of relationships, Novikov added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place on June 3-6. This year’s theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.