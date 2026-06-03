Russia ready to boost fertilizer supplies to Brazil

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Russia is ready to increase the supply of mineral fertilizers to Brazil this year, Andrey Guryev, the President of the Russian Fertilizer Producers Association, said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Brazil is the largest buyer of mineral fertilizers. Today, every third ton of mineral fertilizers in Brazil is produced in Russia. Eleven million tons is the maximum result we achieved last year, and I am sure that we will surpass this [volume of deliveries] in this year also," he said.