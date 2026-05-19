Russia ranks second in terms of share of total value of gas imports to EU in Q1

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russia ranked second after the United States in the total value of gas imports by the European Union with a share of 18.4%, according to Eurostat data and TASS calculations.

The European Union purchased a total of around 3.2 bln euros worth of gas from Russia, down 1.5-fold year-on-year. In the previous year, Russia’s share was 18.2%.

The United States with its LNG supplies took first place, with a 27.9% share and a supply value of 4.8 bln euros. Norway ranked third with a 15.9% share and 2.74 bln euros in exports, followed by Algeria with a 15.3% share and 2.65 bln euros worth of exports, and Azerbaijan with 5.7% and 988 mln euros.

Meanwhile Russia rose to second place in March with a 22.2% share from 12.8% in February. In total, Europe purchased about 1.35 bln euros worth of gas from Russia in March, reaching the highest level since February 2025. The United States reduced its share to 25.7% in March, while Algeria increased it to 17%. Norway was only able to secure a niche of 11%.