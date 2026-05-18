PM announces development of Russia’s own programs for aircraft engine design

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, May 18. /TASS/. Modules for designing aircraft engines, complex surfaces, and metal structures have appeared in Russia, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the Digitalization of Industrial Russia conference.

Until recently, Russian companies primarily used integrated foreign programs for modeling and design, he noted, adding that more than half of them have switched to Russian ones by now.

"Modules for designing aircraft engines, complex surfaces, and metal structures have already appeared. A separate subsystem for creating products from polymer composite materials has also been created. It was used to create components for the PD-14 engine, one of the most high-tech products in Russian industry," the premier said, adding that this once again proves that "domestic programs are capable of accomplishing serious tasks."