Air traffic in southern Russia will be restored within 2-3 days — deputy prime minister

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Air traffic in southern Russia will be fully restored within two to three days, Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Savelyev said at a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and the permanent members of the Security Council.

"We will fully restore air traffic in the Rostov zone within literally two to three days," Savelyev said.

He clarified that three Ukrainian drone strikes had hit the regional air traffic control center in Rostov-on-Don. Engineers will conduct a 15-hour assessment of the center's systems.

During the meeting, the head of state stressed that thanks to the highly professional work of air traffic controllers, the tragic consequences of the Kiev attack were avoided.

Earlier on May 8, operations at the regional center in Rostov-on-Don, which manages air traffic in southern Russia, have been temporarily adjusted due to Ukrainian drones entering the administrative building of the Southern Russia Air Navigation branch, the Transport Ministry reported. As a consequence, operations at 13 airports in southern Russia were temporarily suspended. According to the ministry, operations have been temporarily suspended at the airports in Astrakhan, Vladikavkaz, Volgograd, Gelendzhik, Grozny, Krasnodar, Makhachkala, Magas, Mineralnye Vody, Nalchik, Sochi, Stavropol, and Elista. The ministry and Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya), together with airlines and airports, are adjusting the schedule.