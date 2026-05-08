Russia plans to ship key equipment for Iran's Bushehr NPP in 2027 — Rosatom

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom plans to ship key equipment for Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in 2027, Alexey Likhachev, head of the state corporation, told reporters.

"The project remains a priority for us. Rosatom's enterprises continue to manufacture equipment for the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant as planned. The reactor for Unit 2 is more than 60% complete, and the steam generators are 50% complete. We plan to begin shipping the key equipment next year. We are continuing casting and forging metal blanks for equipment for Unit 3," Likhachev said.

Likhachev also said that Rosatom is ready to send its specialists back to Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant after the end of the military conflict.

"Regarding the increase in our personnel at the site, we are ready to promptly mobilize and return Rosatom employees to Iran in full force as soon as we are convinced there is no risk of renewed military conflict or threat to the lives and health of our comrades. Unfortunately, judging by this morning's news in the global media, the situation remains difficult," Likhachev said.