About 2,200 Iranian workers have returned to Bushehr NPP construction site — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The construction of Unit 2 of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran is gradually resuming, about 2,200 Iranian construction workers have already returned to the site, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"Unit 1 continues to operate at 100% capacity. The construction site is gradually coming back to life. About 2,200 employees of Iranian contractors have already returned to the site. The main work is focused on reinforcing and concreting Unit 2, which is under construction. The number of Iranian workers continues to grow," Likhachev said.

According to him, the situation at the Bushehr NPP site is generally calm, and no attacks on facilities in the vicinity of the plant have been observed. Twenty Rosatom employees remain at the construction site, and another four are in the central office in Tehran.

"We are not forgetting the morale of our comrades remaining in Iran. We have found a way to decorate our staff settlements for May 9. On Saturday evening, our advance detachment in Bushehr, like most Russians, will gather around the holiday table," Likhachev noted.