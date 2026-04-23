Russian economy open, stable — Economy Minister

BELGRADE, April 23. /TASS/. The national economy remains stable despite all the challenges and attempts to oust Russia from global processes, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said during the Russian-Serbian forum.

"Despite the challenges and attempts to exclude Russia from global processes, our economy remains stable, open, and keeps its market nature," Reshhetnikov noted.

Risks existing in global trade are growing protectionism and volatility in financial markets, the minister added.