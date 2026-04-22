Russian stock indices up as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is showing growth at the start of the main trading session, according to data from the Moscow Exchange. The yuan rate is also rising.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were up 0.15% each, reaching 2,761.77 and 1,166.4 points, respectively.

The yuan rate rose 2.2 kopecks compared to the previous trading session's close, reaching 10.976 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index had slowed slightly to 2,761.57 points (up 0.14%), while the RTS Index was at 1,150.73 points (up 0.14%). Meanwhile, the yuan was trading at 11.02 rubles (up 7.55 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange Index with the additional ticker (IMOEX2) opened the morning trading session virtually unchanged from the previous day's close at 2,759.67 points (up 0.07%), according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time.