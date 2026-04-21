EU fuel prices post fastest rise since 2022 — Eurostat

BRUSSELS, April 21. /TASS/. Weighted average prices for gasoline and diesel fuel in the European Union rose sharply in March compared with the same period of 2025, by 9.4% and 19.8%, respectively. This marks the fastest increase since 2022, according to the European statistical agency Eurostat.

The sharpest increases in diesel prices were recorded in Czech Republic and Sweden (+27.6%), Estonia (+26.8%), Latvia (+25.4%), and Belgium and the Netherlands (+25.2%), while in other countries the increase was around 10%.

For gasoline, the largest increases were seen in Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Czech Republic, Estonia, and Lithuania, where prices rose by 14-15%.

Hungary was among the three countries with the smallest increases, with diesel prices rising by 7% and gasoline by 4.7%.

In November 2022, the weighted average price of diesel in the EU rose by 22.4%, while in October 2022 gasoline prices increased by 9.6%.