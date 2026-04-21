EC urges EU nations not to close down their nuclear power stations — Reuters

BRUSSELS, April 21. /TASS/. The EU is advising its members not to shut down nuclear plants early as Europe shores up energy problems in connection with Iran war, Reuters quoted a draft document as saying.

A revised draft set out various measures for governments to provide "immediate relief."

They should "avoid premature ·retirement of generation assets, such as existing nuclear facilities that can continue to deliver reliable, low-cost and low-emission electricity," it said, adding that this can help curb the need for fossil fuels in heating and industry.

"Nuclear power plants supply clean power, suitable for enhancing system integration and providing flexibility facilitating further roll-out of other clean technologies," the draft document added.

The European Commission will publish its proposals on April 22.

The European Union Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism earlier confirmed the EC crisis power plan.