Global public debt to reach 100% of global GDP by 2029 — IMF

WASHINGTON, April 15. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) believes global public debt will reach 100% of global GDP in the next three years, the Fund said in its Fiscal Monitor report presented in Washington.

"Gross public debt rose to 94% of [global] GDP [in 2025] and is projected to reach 100% by 2029," according to the report.

The IMF reported last October that the number of countries with public debt exceeding 100% of their GDP would steadily decline within the next five years, though their share of global GDP was expected to grow.