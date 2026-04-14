IEA expects decline of global oil demand in 2026 instead of growth

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Global oil demand will decline by 84,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2026 amid the conflict in the Middle East, instead of the previously expected growth, International Energy Agency (IEA) reported.

In March, the agency projected growth of demand by 644,000 bpd this year, which brings the decrease in the outlook to almost 730,000 bpd.

Global oil demand is forecast to fall by 1.5 mln barrels per day (mbd) in Q2, the largest decline since the coronavirus pandemic, but the pace of decline will moderate as supply chains begin to normalize from May and as the macroeconomic outlook improves, the IEA noted.

According to the agency, global oil demand will reach 104.259 mbd in 2026 compared to 104.342 mbd in 2025.