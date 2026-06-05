Russia backs reopening of transportation links across South Caucasus — senior diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Moscow backs the reopening of transportation and economic links across the South Caucasus, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We believe that, when it comes to the transit capacity of the South Caucasus, it is important to ensure the participation of all countries of the region. Without opening Armenia’s borders with Azerbaijan and Turkey, as well as Georgia’s borders with Abkhazia and South Ossetia, it is hardly possible to speak about full-fledged transport connectivity. In our view, the sooner it happens, the more opportunities will emerge in the field of logistics for all regional players. Russia, for its part, backs the reopening of transportation and economic links across the South Caucasus," he pointed out at a session titled "3+3 Platform: Common Challenges and Strategic Partnership," organized by the Gorchakov Fund and the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of China and Modern Asia with support from Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

Galuzin noted that successful cooperation among all parties is only possible when based on the principles of inclusivity and equal access to projects for all participants. "We hope this approach can be evaluated and developed at the 3+3 expert platform so that, in the end, we can integrate various ideas without leaving anything out or creating what might be called exclusive special-interest groups," the diplomat added.

The Russian deputy foreign minister expressed hope that experts would thoroughly and carefully consider the issue of unblocking ties within the region. "We would certainly appreciate expert prompts as to what areas of cooperation could be launched in the 3+3 format in the fields of energy, telecommunications, IT, culture, sports, and humanitarian ties. All this would give a strong impetus to building inclusive cooperation on the above-mentioned issues and probably in others as well," Galuzin stressed.

SPIEF

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is being held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." TASS is its official general information partner.