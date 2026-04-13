UAE extends airspace restrictions for a week — ATC

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Aviation authorities of the United Arab Emirates have extended national airspace restrictions for one week more, a source in the Middle East ATC services told TASS.

"The UAE airspace will remain partly closed until noon April 20; six designated corridors will continue to be in effect for flights to and from national airports," the source said.

The UAE aviation authorities warned foreign air carriers planning flights to the country about potential operational risks requiring assessment, the TASS source also said earlier.