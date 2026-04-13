Russia rotates personnel at Iran’s Bushehr NPP, 108 employees leaving — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. At 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. GMT) on Monday, Russia began the final rotation of personnel at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran, with 108 staffers expected to leave and 20 to remain at the site, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"108 people are now on the way to Isfahan, everything proceeds as it should," he said. "20 people remain at the plant - the head of our branch, his deputies, security personnel and utility workers responsible for safety of equipment."