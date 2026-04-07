Panama Canal vessel traffic unaffected by bridge emergency, says administration

MEXICO CITY, April 7. /TASS/. The Panama Canal Authority has issued a statement confirming that the incident and closure of the Bridge of the Americas caused no disruptions to maritime transit.

"Operations on the Panama Canal continue as normal," the statement stressed.

The authority added that a special logistics corridor had been opened to ensure the mobility of residents in adjacent areas during the emergency. The canal administration also thanked emergency services for their efforts to clean up the aftermath of the accident and expressed solidarity with the victims.

On Monday, an accident involving fuel tankers occurred on the Bridge of the Americas across the Panama Canal, resulting in an explosion and a massive fire. The incident left at least one person dead and two injured, with the overpass completely closed.