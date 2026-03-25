Hungary accounted for about 15% of Ukraine’s gas consumption before halt

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Ukraine received around 15% of its total gas consumption volume from Hungary in 2025, and this figure had been steadily increasing since 2022, according to data from the State Statistics Service of Ukraine reviewed by TASS.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Budapest was suspending gas supplies to Kiev until it begins receiving Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline.

In total, Ukraine received about 2.9 bln cubic meters of gas from Hungary in 2025, or around 15% of total consumption. In 2022, supplies from Hungary amounted to just 0.4 bln cubic meters, which accounted for 2.5% of total consumption.

Most of the gas supplied from Hungary to Ukraine is re-exported from other suppliers, mainly from Europe.

Russian oil has not been supplied via the Druzhba pipeline to refineries in Hungary and Slovakia since January 27. The Hungarian government believes the pipeline is operational and that Ukraine is not resuming transit for purely political reasons. Budapest has taken retaliatory measures against Kiev, blocking a 90 bln euro EU "military loan" for Ukraine and warning that it will obstruct any Brussels decisions beneficial to Ukraine. Hungary has also refused to approve the EU’s 20th sanctions package against Russia.

On March 19, the European Commission agreed to send a mission to Ukraine to inspect the oil pipeline, but experts from Hungary and Slovakia were not allowed to participate. However, this new mission was also not granted permission to visit the allegedly damaged section of the pipeline.