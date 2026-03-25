Gas reserves in Dutch storage facilities fall to all-time low

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Gas reserves in underground storage facilities in the Netherlands have fallen to a historic low, dropping to about 6%, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

Gas reserves in Dutch underground storage facilities, which are among the largest in Europe by storage capacity, fell to 6.11% as of March 23. This is the lowest level on record since observations began in 2011. The previous minimum was recorded on March 30, 2018 (6.19%).

Other countries with the largest gas storage capacities are showing mixed dynamics in reserves. Germany’s storage facilities are filled to 22.2%, but the country has already begun injections. Meanwhile, other countries continue withdrawals: storage facilities in Austria are filled to 35.3%, France to 22%, and Italy to 44%.

Storage facilities in Slovakia are filled to 24%, Hungary to 33.2%, the Czech Republic to 29.4%, Romania to 25.6%, Bulgaria to 36.1%, Belgium to 22.9%, Denmark to 33.4%, Latvia to 21.6%, and Croatia to 16.3%.

Since the start of the heating season on October 13, 2025, EU countries have withdrawn more than 69 bln cubic meters of gas from storage. Net withdrawals exceed 60 billion cubic meters, which is 5.7 bln cubic meters more than the volumes injected during the summer. EU countries had already used up all the gas injected into storage during the summer by mid-February and are now withdrawing gas from reserves accumulated in previous years.