Aquatic bioresource catch in Russia exceeds 1 mln tons since start of 2026

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. The catch of aquatic biological resources by Russian fishermen has exceeded 1 mln tons since the beginning of 2026, the Federal Agency for Fisheries (Rosrybolovstvo) reported.

"According to data from the industry monitoring system of Rosrybolovstvo (CSMS) as of March 16, the catch of aquatic biological resources by all Russian users amounted to 1,092,900 tons," the statement said.

In particular, 936,400 tons were harvested in the Far Eastern fisheries basin, 69,800 tons in the Northern fisheries basin, 19,200 tons in the Western fisheries basin, 9,200 tons in the Azov-Black Sea fisheries basin, and 9,200 tons in the Volga-Caspian fisheries basin.

In the exclusive economic zones of foreign states, convention areas and the open part of the World Ocean, the Russian fishing fleet harvested about 45,500 tons of aquatic biological resources.

Earlier, head of Rosrybolovstvo Ilya Shestakov said at an expanded meeting in the Federation Council on current issues in the fisheries sector that Russia’s catch of aquatic biological resources could total about 4.8 mln tons by the end of 2026.

In late December 2025, the agency reported that the catch of aquatic biological resources by all Russian users amounted to 4.639 mln tons in 2025. In 2024, the catch exceeded 4.9 mln tons.