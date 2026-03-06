Not a single tanker passes through Strait of Hormuz for past 24 hours — agency

NEW YORK, March 6. /TASS/. Shipping in the Strait of Hormuz has virtually come to a complete standstill, with no oil tankers having passed through it for the past day, Bloomberg reported, citing the Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC).

Only two commercial transits were made through the strait in 24 hours, according to the JMIC.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported, citing data from maritime news agency Clarksons Research, that more than 3,000 ships were expecting the ability to pass through the Strait of Hormuz at Gulf ports.

On March 2, Iranian Brigadier General Ebrahim Jabbari, an adviser to the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces), warned that the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of global oil exports passes, will be closed to shipping due to Israeli-US military operation against the Islamic republic. On March 5, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the strait was not blocked, with ships and tankers themselves not attempting to cross it, fearing blows from both sides.