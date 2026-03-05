Guests to Murmansk Region most often come from India, China — expert

MURMANSK, March 5. /TASS/. Most guests visiting the Murmansk Region in 2026 will come from India, and Chinese tourists will take the second line among foreigners touring the Russian Arctic, Oleg Terebenin, owner of the biggest tour operator in the Kola Arctic, told TASS.

"This year, India will be the first in the Murmansk market, and only after it comes China," he said. "Tourists from Indonesia take the third place. We also have seen more and more visitors from Thailand, Turkey and Iran."

Local tour operators practically do not serve tourist groups from China, he continued. "Most Chinese tours are organized by contractors from Moscow, St. Petersburg and China," he said. "At the same time, they sell just a program, that is, they book a transfer, a hotel, while all sightseeing, outdoor parks, and catering in restaurants are paid additionally."

Noteworthy, Chinese guides make money from selling additional services. "I'll reveal a secret: in fact, Chinese tour operators do not pay their guides, as they receive all the money from tourists, for example, they collect from them double costs for set meals, and it's the same story about all additional activities and tickets."

Tourism is a priority sector in the regional strategic plan. The number of tourists visiting the Kola Arctic has been growing by 10% annually, setting new records. The Murmansk Region expects a further increase in the number of tourists, hoping to hit the level of 1 million tourists in the near future.